Malawi: Ballot Papers for 3 By-Elections Arrive

11 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Chifundo Kachale today led a delegation which went to Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe to witness the arrival of ballot papers for three by-elections.

The ballot papers are for December 15 by-elections in Mangochi and Phalombe whose initial 2019 parliamentary elections results were a legal battle in the High Court.

The by-elections are scheduled to take place in Phalombe North, Mangochi North East and Mangochi West constituencies.

From KIA, the ballot papers are to be dispatched today to respective councils where by-elections are taking place.

Political parties whose candidates are contesting in the by-elections were present to witness the arrival of ballot papers at KIA.

The total number of boxes received for the three constituencies is 115 according to a packing list prepared by Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing.

Kachale told political party representatives at KIA that the ballots will be distributed to constituencies on Sunday.

Verification in constituencies is expected to take place on Monday.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.