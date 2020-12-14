Malawi: Police Arrest MEC Driver for Obstructing Presidential Convoy

11 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Malawi Police in Blantyre have arrested a driver for Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje on charges of obstructing a presidential convoy.

The driver, Jones Teres, driving the official MEC vehicle registration number MG 148 AK is said to have failed to give the right of way to president Lazarus Chakwera's convoy on Thursday in Blantyre.

Kunje was on board when his driver allegedly failed to give way to the presidential convoy.

Chakwera was rushing to Chancellor College in Zomba for a graduation ceremony.

Both Chakwera and Kunje were safe.

Kunje has confirmed the arrest of the driver and has since described it as one way of persecuting her since she is associated with the former ruling Democratic Progressive Party.

Meanwhile, police are yet comment on the matter.

