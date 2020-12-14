Kenya: IEBC Announces End of By-Election Campaigns Ahead of Tuesday Contests

13 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cautioned candidates and political parties participating in five by-elections slated for Tuesday against engaging in further political campaigns after the official campaign period lapsed at midnight on Saturday.

IEBC had set the campaign period for the by-elections to commence on October 15 and cease on December 12.

The by-elections are to elect a new MP in Msambweni constituency, new MCAs in Kahawa Wendani in Nairobi county, Kisumu North and Lake view in Kisumu, Dabaso in Kilifi and Wundanyi/Mbale wards in Taita Taveta County.

IEBC said it has already trained and administered an oath of secrecy to poll officials in readiness for deployment.

During the last day of the campaigns in Msambweni, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho and Likoni MP Mishi Mboko joined ODM Candidate Omar Boga in making the final submissions at a rally in Ukunda.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale campaigned for Independent candidate Feisal Bader to succeed the late Suleiman Dori who served under him as a personal assistant.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

