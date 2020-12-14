Kenya: 366 Covid-19 Cases, Single Virus-Linked Death Reported in 24 Hours

13 December 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Sunday reported 366 new COVID-19 cases from 4,205 samples tested within 24 hours with a single virus-related fatality registered raising the Kenya's death toll to 1,587.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported the recovery of 432 patients from the disease including 387 from the home-based care and forty-five discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries to 73,028.

He reported active 967 COVID-19 admissions in various health facilities countrywide with 6,583 others recuperating under home-based care.

Forty-eight patients were reported to be in Intensive Care Unit, twenty-eight of whom were on ventilatory support. Eighteen others were on supplemental oxygen.

Another forty patients, thirty-nine of whom were in general wards, were also on supplementary oxygen.

Nine patients were admitted in the High Dependency Unit.

