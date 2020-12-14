Kenya: Daring Gang Raids Manu Chandaria's Muthaiga Home

Nairobi — A gang of 8 raided the city residence of industrialist Dr. Manu Chandaria, despite armed police deployment.

Police said the family was not harmed, but is thought to have lost cash and valuables.

Police said they are investigating to establish how the gang gained access to the Muthaiga residence that had an armed Administration Police officer and three security guards.

Police officers who responded to a distress call from the home found the three security guards tied with ropes. The Administration Police officer on duty told the officers the thugs had stolen his G3 rifle. They were all picked up for questioning.

Nairobi Police boss Rashid Yakub however, said the AP's gun had been recovered.

"We are investigating the incident. We will know the truth in a short while," the County Commander said.

The thugs escaped through the neighbouring Karura forest, some with gunshot injuries according to police.

It's suspected the thieves managed to steal a preliminary analysis by police.