Uganda: Employers, Maids to Sign Agreements

Government has announced plans to regulate the recruitment, employment and working conditions of domestic workers in a move to protect them from exploitation and abuses.

Dubbed "Employment (Domestic Workers) Regulations 2020 the guidelines seek to control the relationship between workers and employers to enhance labour standards and productivity among domestic workers.

"For safety and security reasons, eligible domestic workers will be expected to identify themselves by scanning the national identity cards or passports or any relevant identification document, including letters from the chairperson," reads the draft regulation.

According to the draft regulation, domestic workers shall have a written contract with their employers and the guidelines on the provisions of the employment contract shall be provided for consistency.

Under the maiden regulation, domestic work shall be declared open to all interested adult workers generally irrespective of sex, age, religion, race and education.

Senior officials in the Ministry of Labour, Gender and Social Development (MGLSD) said the Domestic Workers' Regulation provides for recruitment agencies to obtain a permit from the commissioner responsible for labour upon meeting the requirements.

Ministry of Labour legal officer Vanessa Ngabo presented the regulation at stakeholders' consultation, and said all homes that employ domestic workers should have a clear grievance handling procedure.

Ms Hanifa Katwesigye, the leader of Domestic Workers Association, said many domestic workers are mistreated and marginalised.

"We want the government to recognise us because of our contribution to the economy. We want the employment law to look at the work we do, the time of working, leave, remuneration and welfare. Domestic work is excessive and goes beyond and we are living a forceful life where some work is not fit for us, we are abused and exploited," Ms Katwesigye said.

The assistant commissioner for labour inspectorate, Mr Bernard Amuriat, said the line ministry is in partnership with the Platform for Labour Action (PLA) and have embarked on consulting domestic workers who are being affected by difficult conditions of work.

"Government has a duty to protect and promote the rights of all workers and because of this mandate, we have also started reviewing the Employment Act to, among other things, protect domestic workers," Mr Amuriat said.

He revealed that the government has decided to come up with regulations to safeguard domestic workers from abuse and exploitation and define domestic work alongside other rights such as proper remuneration.

"Majority of domestic workers have no employment contracts but the regulation gives one a right to access a contract," Mr Amuriat added.

Ms Lydia Bwite, the manager in charge of programmes at PLA, said: "There is a need to recognise and regulate domestic workers and ensure a realisation of a decent work agenda for all workers. Once regulated, it would reduce rights violations for domestic workers."

The National Employment Policy of 2011 names domestic work as those that are done by vulnerable workers who need special protection under the law.