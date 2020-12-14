Tanzania to Host Africa U-19 Cricket Showdown

TANZANIA will next year host the first ever ICC Africa Under-19 cricket tournament for ladies to be held in Dar es Salaam, it was said in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) Vice Chairman, Shaheed Dhanani said yesterday that more are expected to happen next year in the international cricket arena after the end of disastrous Coronavirus pandemic which has hit the world, leading to suspension of all sporting events, including cricket.

Dhanani says that Tanzania is ready to host the mega women's tournament in Dar es Salaam as TCA is now refurbishing all the grounds that will host matches. He said officials from ICCAfrica region will, in February, visit Tanzania to inspect grounds that will host matches and hotels' status that will accommodate foreign players.

The officials will also analyse several other factors for Tanzania to win hosting bid. Among others, how health measures (preventive measures against Coronavirus) will be taken as visitors will make their stay. This factor will be eliminated should the World Health Organisation (WHO) declare the World free from Coronavirus.

Dhanani, who is the former nation- al team player, said that after the ICC-Africa region's officials are satisfied with the arrangements, they will grant TCA a green light to host the continental tournament in June.

"We have no doubt that we will host, what they will do is just a mere formality which we ought to go through," he said.

Tanzania has ever hosted several major ICC tournaments, including the World Division Four league for men in 2008 and several others for ladies. But for the face of African Under-19's category, this will be the first time.

Major Dar es Salaam's cricket grounds that have regularly been hosting cricket tournaments at both domestic and international levels include Kinondoni Leaders Club, Annadil Burhani and Gymkhana Club.

The national teams' head coach, Kenyan Steve Tikolo will probably be subjected to the team's preparations ahead of the event that will bring other teams from various African countries.

Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Rwanda are among other countries expected to field teams in the event.

The event will pose a qualifying series for the ICC World Cp qualifiers that has seen Namibia as the most successful team, winning the title six times. Nigeria are the reigning champions