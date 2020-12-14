Tanzania: Simba-Yanga Craze Irks JPM

PRESIDENT John Magufuli has blamed Simba and Young Africans fanaticism saying it has been a major setback in the performance of the national senior team; Taifa Stars.

The President made the remarks on Wednesday at Chamwino State House in Dodoma at the swearing-in cer - emony for ministers and deputy min - isters of various ministries.

He said Simba- Yanga craze brings division that impacts the national team feeling. In retrospect, the President directed the newly-appointed Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Innocent Bashungwa and his Deputy Abdallah Ulega to ensure the national team perform well and win in their international tournament saying he was tired to see Tanzania ending the looser.

Adding, President Magufuli also directed the ministers to ensure artists and artistes get all rights for their works. Adding, President Magufuli noted sports sector is an important pillar in the nation as it creates jobs for a huge group of youths.

"We want to win; sports can make an impact and provide employment. We should make sure artists rights are protected including their copyrights." To ensure that artist's rights are protected President Magufuli directed the move of COSOTA from the Ministry of Industry and Trade to the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports.

He further reminded the Ministers that their mission is to ensure victory and not failure; and in case they do not fulfill the mission they ought to take the responsibility.

"We have given you this Ministry and expect results; I do not expect poor results. If we lose you will be responsible with the office you hold. " Prior to Bashungwa's appointment, the office was held by Harrison Mwakyembe who is currently the Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences' Council Chairperson.

President Magufuli has further advised the national teams selection should not only concentrate with Simba and Yanga but see possibilities to get players from other clubs.

JPM's reign in the past five years has seen a steady growth in sports and entertainment sectors, and the arts-loving Head of the state, had most often promised more vitality in the 2020/25 term.

The President who made that remarks in his speech to dissolve the Parliament in Dodoma on June 11th this year, said the two sectors contributed immensely in the growth of the country's economy.

During President Magufuli's five-year reign, Tanzania has made great strides in the sports sector especially in football, where youths programme development is slowly beginning to pay off.

The country has made notable progress in the women and girls' football as proved by Kilimanjaro Queens, the Mainland football team, which won back to back CECAFA Women Championship before being dethroned by Kenya late last year.