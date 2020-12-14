Tanzania: Serengeti Beat Titans in Elite Cricket League

EXPERIENCED Abhik Patwa and Riziki Kiseto could not help Ngorongoro Titans from their second defeat of the Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA) 50-over Men's Elite League, after losing to Serengeti Giants by 7 wickets .

Patwa and Kiseto were among those called off after their side desperately dropped all of their 10 wickets in just 41 overs, marking the slowest score of the tournament since its inception recently.

Kiseto contributed only four runs as Patwa took three from 15 balls he faced as Ngorongoro scored 96 runs in their inning.

Their major contributors were Aahil Jasani who scored 36 runs from 69 balls while Arsalaan Premji hit 16. In their opening match, they also lost to Kilimanjaro Aces to remain at the bottom of the four -team league without a point.

Serengeti Giants made an impressive run in their turn to score 101 runs in just 17 overs to end the match prematurely.

They dropped just three wickets as five players, Vaibhav Bhatia, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Kelvin Anjelo, Issa Safari and Wilbert Mollel had no reason to get in for the play though they were in the line-up because of the prematurity.

Zafar Khan contributed immensely for the winning side to score 45 runs from 38 balls as Ejaz Aziz hit 33 from 40 balls.

Tembo Warriors are leading the table with four points from two matches as Kilimanjaro Aces, Warriors and Serengeti Giants are following with two points each.

The elite league is only for players featuring in the national cricket team. It also feature players who excel at different teams with a view to analyse their performances for their possible inclusion in the national teams.

The league is being played on a weekly basis as players will compete in day-long 50 overs match for them to gain more experience. It is also played during holidays.

The national team coach, Kenyan Steve Tikolo has said that the idea behind the introduced league is to drill local players and enable them score highest number of runs so that they can compete against well drilled countries in the likes of Kenya, South Africa and Namibia during the ICC major tournaments.

"I have discovered that my players cannot score many runs in 50-over matches," "In order to win, we need to be able to at least score 250 overs and above rather than ending up in less than that," said Tikolo.

He said Kenya, Namibia and other cricket powerful countries are able to score above 300 runs in a 50-over match, adding that the local players should also start focusing on that.

"While I was coaching Uganda, they had the same problem of failing to score many runs in a single match of 50 overs." "I vigorously trained them on that and they eventually mastered well," he said.

The staging of the tournament is part of preparations for next year's ICC major Qualifying series, which were put off this year because of Coronavirus pandemic