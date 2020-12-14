Tanzania: Geita Airport to Receive Scheduled Flights Soon

GEITA Airport will soon receive scheduled flights after a successful operational readiness assessment conducted by the Tanzania civil aviation authority (TCAA).

Speaking after inspecting the new airport, Geita Regional Commissioner Eng Robert Gabriel expressed his satisfaction with the level of completion and quality of the airport.

During the tour, the RC officiated the opening of the heads of institutions meeting convened at Chato District, Geita Region on Tuesday this week to clear the airport for commercial operations.

The meeting was attended by heads of institutions and representatives from a section of aviation sector including TCAA, TAA, ATCL, TMA, TANROADS, TPDF, Tanzania Police Force, Utility companies and other stakeholders.

"I am told this airport conforms to international standards and can receive aircraft in code 4C like Airbus A220-30 and that the aircraft has already done several successful flight tests here," he said.

He said that the construction of Geita Airport is the implementation of the National Transport Policy which requires having an airport with capacity to handle aircraft with seating capacity between 70 and 100.

He added that the investment made by the government on the airport is aimed at stimulating economic growth in the areas.

He confided that Geita Region contributes 40 per cent of the total national gold production and the region is rich in agriculture, tourism, horticulture and thus new airport will augment the huge investment in these sectors.

Eng Gabriel commended TCAA and the Director General Hamza Johari for coordinating the operational readiness assessment of Geita Airport which is set to receive scheduled flights any time from now.

He also applauded TCAA for the investment in the Radar system where four radars have been installed at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) as well as Mwanza and Songwe Airports.

"The installation of the radars has increased our airspace surveillance capacity and will go a long way to enhance our safety and security systems," he said.

On his part, Chato District Commissioner, Charles Kabeho expressed optimism for the project, noting that the people around Geita were looking forward to commissioning of operations as it will open up and widen business opportunities and drive economic development of the area and the nation at large.

Earlier, the Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS), Geita Regional Manager Eng Harun Senkuku, also the project's resident manager gave assurance that the airport facilities have been designed and constructed to conform to the highest national and international standards and has successfully gone through all the rigorous quality control and regulatory process.

The air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) Chief Executive Officer, Ladislaus Matindi said the flag carrier airline was ready to add Geita route to the wide company's network as soon as procedural matters are finalised.