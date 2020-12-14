Tanzania: Turn Up for Oath - Ndugai Tells Act-Wazalendo MPs

Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai has asked three elected Members of Parliament from Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) party to let him know when they are ready to take their oaths.

Speaking shortly after swearing-in of Prof. Shukurani Manya as MP in Dodoma earlier today (December 11, 2020), Speaker Ndugai reaffirmed his Parliament wouldn't be a cause of any development hindrance in the country.

Prof Manya who sworn in as MP has also been appointed by President Magufuli as Deputy Minister for Minerals to replace Francis Ndulane who failed to take oath of office.