Tanzania: Mtwara Rural DC to Open New SEC Schools

11 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Anne Robi, Mtwara

MTWARA Rural District Council is set to open four newly built public secondary schools in the district come January next year, the District Executive Director, Ms Erica Yegella has said.

The schools whose construction is worth 144m/- were constructed by the communities in collaboration with the district authority through funds generated within the district.

"We have planned to open four newly built public secondary schools in January next year, the plan is to accommodate new students who will be joining secondary school next year as well as those who have been travelling for long distances to school," she said.

She thanked the school communities and experts from Mtwara Rural District for supporting the construction of the four schools which are set to relieve students from walking long distances to schools.

"Some of the students walk as far as 60 kilometers each day in search of secondary education, therefore having the four schools constructed through community support will help," she said.

She named the schools to be opened as Msangamkuu, Tangazo, Mangopachanne and Likwidi. The four schools situated in four different wards will bring to 17 the total number of public secondary schools in the district upon inauguration scheduled for January 11th next year.

The district had 13 schools. Ms Yegella said the new schools are set to accommodate 80 students each once they are opened. The DED said the government has already provided teaching and other school materials required in schools.

"We have already availed some of the materials to the schools as others are on the process of being provided as soon as possible," she said, noting that each school will need to acquire school seats and tables to accommodate the students.

Meanwhile, Mtwara District Commissioner, Danstan Kyobya called on the district councillors and ward executive officers to ensure schools are put up with enough desks to accommodate the pupils upon reopening next year.

"It will be an embarrassment to us if students will report in schools next year without having enough desks and classes to accommodate them," he said, and stressed on the need for ward councillors to make a follow up and ensure all challenges of lack of classes and desks are solved before schools reopen next year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.