Botswana: Dikoloti Identifies Media As Prevention Strategy Partner

13 December 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Pako Lebanna

Gaborone — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Edwin Dikoloti has sought media assistance in the promotion of the ministry's prevention strategy.

In an engagement with Botswana Editor's Forum at the ministry headquarters in Gaborone, and flanked by his permanent secretary, Mr Kabelo Ebineng and Department of Health Services director, Dr Malebogo Kebabonye, he said the media was a key stakeholder in information dissemination.

He said the fourth estate would therefore be important in communicating the ministry's decision to opt for prevention as a cost-effective method in the delivery of public health.

Given the manpower, technology and financial constraints, Dr Dikoloti said the country needed to focus on disease prevention and community engagement.

"As a result, the ministry has subsequently developed and launched the Community-Based Health Services Strategy, in order to promote an integrated approach to implementing community based health interventions," Dr Dikoloti said.

Launched in Gaborone on November 12, he said the strategy had been developed by the ministry in partnership with various stakeholders including WHO, University of Botswana, USAID and the American President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

"The rationale for shifting to this community based approach is necessitated by among others, the need to strike a balance between protecting lives, containing disease and getting the economy going," Dr Dikoloti explained.

He further said the ministry intended to achieve first contact preventative health at district, community and local level, public engagement and awareness as well as functional community structures that ensured efficient health care delivery.

Parliament, Ntlo ya Dikgoi, faith-based organisations, traditional medicine practitioners, civil society organisations, workers' unions within the health sector and the media had all been consulted, he said.

Dr Dikoloti said the strategy also covered reinforcing COVID-19 preventative measures including reduction of unnecessary movement, safe distancing, use of masks, washing of hands and avoiding touching the mouth and nose with unwashed hands.

He also pleaded with the media to reinforce the ministry's festive season messaging including that the public should avoid unnecessary travel, follow COVID-19 protocols, avoid risky sexual behaviour and excessive alcohol indulgence.

The media practitioners advised the ministry to avail information through its public relations office in order for the press to seamlessly communicate the relevant messaging.

Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

