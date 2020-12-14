Mozambique: Child Dies of Covid-19 - 81 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican authorities announced on Thursday that a child has died of the Covid-19 respiratory disease in the southern province of Inhambane.

A press release from the Ministry of Health said the latest victim was a seven year old Mozambican boy, who was tested for Covid-19 at an Inhambane health unit on 24 November. The confirmation that the boy was positive for the disease did not come back until 2 December, and by that time he was dead. The boy was declared dead on 27 November. It is not clear why it has taken almost a fortnight for his death to enter the Ministry's statistics.

This brings Mozambique's Covid-19 death toll to 139. The boy's death was unusual, in that the majority of deaths occur among elderly patients.

The release announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 243,314 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 2,088 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 1,533 were from Maputo city, 175 from Cabo Delgado, 140 from Inhambane, 94 from Maputo province, 57 from Gaza, 31 from Zambezia, 24 from Manica, 18 from Tete, 14 from Niassa and two from Sofala.

2,007 of the tests gave negative results and 81 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 16,521. Of the new cases, 76 are Mozambican citizens, three are Portuguese, one is Belgian and one is British. 59 are men or boys and 22 are women or girls. Five are children under the age of 15, and three are over 65 years old. No age information was available for five cases.

As has become the norm in recent weeks, the majority of cases - 45 - were from Maputo city. There were seven cases from Maputo province. So between them Maputo city and province accounted for 64.2 per cent of the cases reported on Thursday. There were also 12 cases from Zambezia, nine from Niassa, five from Gaza, two from Sofala and one from Cabo Delgado.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 81 new cases are now in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release said that, in the previous 24 hours, 12 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo city, but 13 new cases were admitted (12 in Maputo and one in Inhambane). Currently, 37 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (29 in Maputo, two in Matola, five in Zambezia, and one in Tete). The Inhambane case is given in the statistics as being admitted to hospital and dying within the past 24 hours.

The Ministry reported that a further 31 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (19 in Gaza, six in Inhambane and six in Zambezia. This brings the total number of recoveries to 14.715 - which is 89.1 per cent of all those diagnosed in Mozambique with the coronavirus.

There are now 1,663 active Covid-19 cases in the country, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1.352 (81.3 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 80; Cabo Delgado, 77; Gaza, 39; Niassa, 28; Zambezia, 21; Nampula, 17; Inhambane, 14; Tete, 13; Sofala, 12; Manica, 10.