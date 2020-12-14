Mozambique: Inflation in November Was 0.66 Per Cent

Maputo — Inflation in Mozambique in the month of November was just 0.66 per cent, according to the latest figures from the National Statistics Institute (INE), based on the consumer price indices of the three largest cities (Maputo, Nampula and Beira).

This means that inflation for the first 11 months of the year was only 1.97 per cent. Yearly inflation (from 1 December 2019 to 30 November 2020) was 3.27 per cent).

Even with the expected pre-Christmas hiking of prices in December, it seems almost certain that by the end of the year annual inflation will be considerably less than five per cent.

The price of some goods did rise in November - coconuts (by 10.3 per cent), tomatoes (6.5 per cent), dried fish (7.3 per cent), and dried prawns (14.8 per cent). On the other hand, fuel prices fell in November (petrol by 1.1 per cent, and diesel by one per cent). Other falls in prices were for squid (down by 13.4 per cent), cakes (4.3 per cent), packet soup (1.9 per cent), and hen's eggs (1.3 per cent).

Of the three cities, Nampula saw the highest monthly price rise in November, of 1.34 per cent, followed by Beira (0.74 per cent), and Maputo (0.29 per cent).

Mozambican inflation followed a familiar trajectory this year. For the initial months of the year prices rose moderately. When the main harvest came in, food prices tended to fall and there was a period of deflation from May to July. Price rises resumed in August, but at a low level.