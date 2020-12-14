Zimbabwe: Unions Urge Scrapping of Final Year Exams

14 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

TEACHER unions have called on government to scrap the writing of final year examinations for non-final year students arguing this was not necessary in the current situation.

Zimbabwe's education ministry has directed schools to ensure all learners write final year examinations even though there was not much of learning this year.

Schools only re-opened under a phased approach in September after months of closure with the last batch of students returning to class in November.

Online learning also proved to be a failure owing to the digital divide and lack of ICT gadgets as well as lack of telecommunications connectivity in some areas.

A prolonged strike by teachers demanding better pay and Covid-19 protective clothing after schools reopened also worsened the situation as learners missed out on lessons.

However, the ministry insists final year examinations should be held.

"Yes, it's true (directive to have final year examinations) for assessment purposes," Taungana Ndoro, the director of communication in the Primary and Secondary Education ministry said in a response sent via WhatsApp.

However, teacher unions said the examinations were unnecessary.

"It is very unfortunate to see value in evaluating learners that did not learn anything this year," Obert Masaraure, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (Artuz) president said weekend.

"It's a waste of time. We have always insisted on a transitional plan for learners as they proceed to the next level to cover those months when they were not in class.

"It is a kind of dual learning system where one, for example, will be in Form 2 next year but also learning what they should have learnt in Form 1."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) secretary general Raymond Majongwe argued the ministry should instead, ensure schools are closed early amid fresh Covid-19 cases being reported.

"We are saying that those exams should be suspended till next year. It doesn't make any sense to be seen as grandstanding, yet we all know Covid-19 cases in schools are rising," Majongwe said on Saturday in an interview.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.