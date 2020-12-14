Liberia: UNFPA Country Representative Inspires Graduates of Regional Midwifery School in Southeastern Liberia to Join Fight Against Maternal Mortality

Zwedru — It was a moment of joy and optimism at the graduation ceremony of the Deanna Kay Isaacson School of Midwifery in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County when 34 young Liberians were confirmed as certified midwives following years of intensive studies.

The graduates, elegantly dressed in their uniforms, jubilantly marched along with their instructor and mentors towards the school's auditorium for the indoor program.

Serving as guest speaker, the Country Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Dr. Bannet Ndyanabangi pledged the UNFPA's support to the institution and called on the graduates to go out and serve to save lives.

"We will continue our support to the Deanna Kay Isaacson School of Midwifery and other midwifery schools in Liberia as well as the health workforce including midwives across Liberia so more women survive childbirth and they, their families and communities thrive," he said.

"I call upon you, the graduates to go forth and serve. Serve to save lives. Serve to improve the quality of life and wellbeing of women and girls so that they are healthy and productive to contribute to their own development, that of their families, communities, the nation of Liberia and Africa at large."

The Deanna Kay Isaacson School of Midwifery (DKISM) near Zwedru was established in 1983 by the Ministry of Health and CHAL to cater to the lack of trained health workers, especially midwives in southeastern Liberia.

Students are recruited through a joint collaboration of the school's administrators and county health teams in the southeast with an agreement that upon graduation, they will be assigned at health facilities in the region.

The school was badly affected during the civil war and reopened in 2008. In 2019, it was on the verge of closure because of lack of budgetary allotment when the UNFPA intervened and saved the school from closing. But before that meaningful intervention, UNFPA funded the construction of a modern stimulation lab for the school and equipped it with furniture, clinical teaching mannequins and other equipment and supplies to enhance clinical learning.

Dr. Ndyanabangi reaffirmed UNFPA's commitment to supporting the Government and people of Liberia in improving its health workforce which, he noted, is key to achieving one of the targets under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda for health--to "substantially increase health financing and the recruitment, development, training and retention of the health workforce in developing countries"--as well as several other SDGs related to reduced inequalities.

The health workforce including the nursing and midwifery arms tends to be concentrated in cities, leaving women in rural areas with limited access to skilled care. But Dr. Ndyanabangi said the location of the Dianna K Isaacson Midwifery School places the institution in an ideal position to train new midwives in rural settings for rural health facilities, adding, he was impressed that almost all the midwives he met in hospitals and health centers on his tour of the southeast were trained in the school.

The mission of UNFPA, he noted, is to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person's potential is fulfilled. And with the graduation of the 34 batch of students, he said "we are glad that your potential is being fulfilled and that you are going to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted and every childbirth is safe."

He revealed that over the last two years, UNFPA has invested close to US$100,000 for the construction of the Skills Lab and the up keep of the school.

In addition, UNFPA has supported the strengthening of the learning environment through the provision of basic student's needs, teaching materials and internet services for sustainable delivering of high-quality midwifery instructions; support toward the improvement of didactic and clinical training through capacity building and technical updates for faculty and preceptors (midwives) through Continue Professional Development system with the Board of Nursing and midwifery.

The organization has also intervened towards the improvement in Midwifery Pre-Service Education information system through the Board of Nursing Data-based platform; strengthened primary clinical site at the Martha Tubman Memorial Hospital with funding from Spotlight Initiative and the Swedish Government and support for the continuity of distance teaching and learning through the provision of internet services and electronic devices amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

These immense contributions towards the increase in the health workforce, he said, are geared towards supporting the Ministry of Health Investment Plan (2015-2021) for building a resilient health system, adding "the need for building 'a fit-for-purpose productive and motivated health workforce that equitably and optimally delivers quality services' cannot be overemphasized and indeed, UNFPA is committed to support the achievement in Liberia."

He paid homage to midwives for being the backbone of maternal health systems - delivering babies and much more, adding that they stand by women when they are most vulnerable.

According to him, midwives fight daily to defend a woman's human right to go through pregnancy and childbirth safely, even as they themselves often face discrimination, sexual harassment and unequal pay; challenges he noted, are now being exacerbated by the fear and uncertainty over COVID-19.

"Traditionally, midwives have played a vital role in responding to pandemics. With national health systems in many countries totally overwhelmed, midwives are demonstrating their courage and resilience by continuing to support childbearing women in the toughest of circumstances."