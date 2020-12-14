Eritrea: Contribution to Augment National Fund

11 December 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 11 December 2020- Eritrean nationals inside the country and abroad are continuing contribution to augment the National Fund to combat the spread of COVID-19.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, 'Dibnet' cooperative association contributed 5 thousand Nakfa, members of Naval Force former Revolution School cooperative association 5 thousand, and other cooperative associations in Keren, Adi-Quala and Asmara contributed a total of 11 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, a number of nationals inside the country contributed a total of 70 thousand Nakfa.

