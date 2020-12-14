Zimbabwe: Spiritual Shield Church Extends Covid-19 Assistance to 500

HARARE based Spiritual Shield Apostolic Church (SSAC) recently extended some Covid-19 material humanitarian assistance to 500 families and several people with disabilities (PWD) in Mashonaland East province.

The Pentecostal church managed to cover three villages namely, Chitsaka, Bere and Mombeshora villages.

"A total of 500 people benefited, and the church also paid school fees for the under-privileged children at Maronda Mashanu Primary who received $6 000, at Maronda Mashanu Primary Secondary School $3 800," said the SSAC bishop Oliver Magaso.

Items donated include food hampers with rice, sugar, flour, mazoe orange crush, soap and green bar.

He said SSAC assistance routine will be sustained going forward as a religious norm of giving back to vulnerable groups within society in line with the church's commandment guided by the scriptures.

"Going forward, we plan to cover the whole nation province by province in our bid to alleviate poverty in our country," said Magaso.

"As the man of God, I urge all my followers and the Christian community to work tirelessly towards helping the poor and most vulnerable groups in our society."

He reminded the Christian community to be guided by the scriptures.