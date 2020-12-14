Zimbabwe: Spiritual Shield Church Extends Covid-19 Assistance to 500

14 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

HARARE based Spiritual Shield Apostolic Church (SSAC) recently extended some Covid-19 material humanitarian assistance to 500 families and several people with disabilities (PWD) in Mashonaland East province.

The Pentecostal church managed to cover three villages namely, Chitsaka, Bere and Mombeshora villages.

"A total of 500 people benefited, and the church also paid school fees for the under-privileged children at Maronda Mashanu Primary who received $6 000, at Maronda Mashanu Primary Secondary School $3 800," said the SSAC bishop Oliver Magaso.

Items donated include food hampers with rice, sugar, flour, mazoe orange crush, soap and green bar.

He said SSAC assistance routine will be sustained going forward as a religious norm of giving back to vulnerable groups within society in line with the church's commandment guided by the scriptures.

"Going forward, we plan to cover the whole nation province by province in our bid to alleviate poverty in our country," said Magaso.

"As the man of God, I urge all my followers and the Christian community to work tirelessly towards helping the poor and most vulnerable groups in our society."

He reminded the Christian community to be guided by the scriptures.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.