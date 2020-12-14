Nigeria: Disquiet in Ogun Assembly Over Workers' Casualisation

Abeokuta — There is disquiet in Ogun State House of Assembly over the plight of 53 casual workers at the assembly, Daily Trust reports.

Findings revealed that a number of the auxiliary staff have worked in the assembly for at least six to ten years under the status without any hope of getting incorporated into the civil service.

Our correspondent gathered that large number of the casual workers earn N12,500 monthly, while the "lucky" few ones earn N15,000 monthly.

It was further gathered that a number of the auxiliary staff with university degrees, Higher National Diploma, National Diploma and O'Level certificates were hired as drivers, cleaners, watchmen, and in some cases personal and office assistants.

The workers expressed frustration over what they termed as modern day slavery at the assembly.

They called on the state Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to grant them permanent employment in view of the years they have put into the service of the assembly.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the state NLC Chairman, Emmanuel Bankole described casualisation as modern slavery, which would not be tolerated.

He promised to engage leadership of the assembly towards fully absorbing the workers into the service.

Also speaking with our correspondent, the Chairman of State House of Assembly Service Commission, Waliu Taiwo said the members of the commission were inaugurated recently and the plight of the casual workers was discussed during the inaugural meeting of Commission.

He said, "We are aware. I cannot say exactly what we are going to do, but we have to address the issue. We are still studying the situation."