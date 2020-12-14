Nigeria: Ganduje to Build 5,000 Houses for Teachers

14 December 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani Ibrahim Paki

Kano — Kano State government says it will construct about 5,000 housing units for teachers in public primary and secondary schools in the state.

The state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, disclosed this weekend during a stakeholders meeting in Kano.

He said the project was to provide decent accommodation for teachers and their families.

It would be implemented jointly by the state government, Family Homes Funds and the Federal Mortgage Bank, he added.

"Each of the 36 rural local governments will have 100 housing units while the remaining eight metropolitan local governments will have 150 housing units each," the governor said.

He, however, pointed out that participation in the scheme, which would commence in 2021, would be optional and the beneficiaries would pay for the houses in easy instalments.

