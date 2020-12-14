Nigeria: Ayade Orders Demolition of Kidnappers' Houses

Calabar — Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has ordered Operation Apakwu, a security outfit, to demolish houses belonging to suspected kidnappers or armed robbers.

He also ordered the arrest of any landlord who accommodates criminals.

He gave the order in an interview with newsmen weekend in Calabar, the state capital.

"The time has come that every Cross Riverian, including landlords must account for every tenant. This is part of the regulation that I have signed into law under the Homeland Security.

"It is the responsibility of the government, the police and the military under the Operation Apakwu to demolish houses that are occupied by armed robbers, kidnappers or bandits. If the property belongs to a landlord, he must be held accountable. That is the position of the law; that the house be demolished," Ayade said.