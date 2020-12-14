Sudan: Red Crescent Society Vehicle Stolen in Darfur

11 December 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

El Fasher — A Sudanese Red Crescent Society vehicle was stolen by gunmen in El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, on Tuesday.

El Fadel Amer, head of the Sudanese Red Crescent Central Steering Committee, condemned the attack in a press statement yesterday.

On board was a member of the Central Steering Committee of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, visiting Darfur to inspect work in the Red Crescent branches.

The gunmen forced them, at gunpoint, to get out of the car and the vehicle was taken to an unknown destination, according to the report.

He expressed his shock that the car was stolen despite the presence of the red crescent emblem on the car, "which represents a humane and moral protection for it, for those in it, and what it is carrying."

A report of the incident was recorded by El Fasher security authorities.

In September, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched an appeal to obtain extra monetary support for the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, which provided significant assistance to those affected by floods and storms in Sudan this year.

