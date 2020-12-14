Zimbabwe: UZ Student to Challenge Bail Denial

14 December 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) is set file a High Court appeal challenging the denial of bail to Allan Moyo, a University of Zimbabwe (UZ) student, who was arrested on December 7 and charged with inciting people to commit public violence.

His arrest came after he allegedly called for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

Police on December 7 arrested Moyo (23) and charged him with incitement to commit public violence.

Moyo last week Thursday appeared before Harare magistrate Judith Taruvinga represented by ZLHR lawyer Obey Shava.

He has since denied the charge and he is seeking bail pending trial.

The state alleged that Moyo, on July 3, incited some commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them that the time to stage a revolt against President Mnangagwa's administration in Zimbabwe was conducive.

He allegedly said this was because Mnangagwa had failed the people of Zimbabwe.

The court heard that Moyo told commuters that President Mnangagwa's government was not capable of presiding over the country's affairs as it has caused the suffering of citizens.

This led to his arrest.

However, last week, he was denied bail by the magistrate and the lawyers indicating that they will intensify their application for bail through the High Court.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

