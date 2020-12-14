Somalia: Puntland Forces 'Ordered' to Remove Posters of PM Roble Ahead of Polls

12 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Campaign materials such as posters showing pictures of Prime Minister Mohamed Roble are reportedly being removed by Puntland security forces in Garowe.

According to sources, the security forces were seen with vehicles in operation to remove the poster of Prime Minister Roble after they were ordered to remove the posters.

A preliminary delegation led by the Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud arrived in Garowe yesterday.

This comes as the Prime Minister arrived in Garowe to find a solution to the dispute over the 2020-21 election that led the country to miss 1 December deadline to begin the parliamentary vote.

Somalia is supposed to hold elections this month but various underlying issues among them controversy surrounding the picking of electoral committee members have delayed the electoral process.

Jubaland and Puntland states have not submitted their electoral committees with Jubalands state leader Ahmed Islam Madobe demanding the withdrawal of FGS troops from Gedo region.

