Gambia: TVET UNESCO-KOICA Project Consultant Visits Mobse

Dr Ayele Adubra, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Consultant at UNESCO-KOICA project in The Gambia on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary, Louis Moses Mendy at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education.

The visit was aimed at enhancing cordial working relations with the ministry and to develop TVET policy within the sector.

At the meeting, Dr. Ayele Adubra thanked PS Mendy for giving her the opportunity to visit the ministry and further informing that MoBSE was the first institution to officially visit after arriving in the country on Tuesday.

According to Dr. Ayele, MoBSE is a key stakeholder to UNESCO-KOICA project, stating; "We cannot talk about TVET in the absence of MoBSE, we will talk and listen to MoBSE's expectations and involve the sector in the whole process," she added.

She informed PS Mendy that she is associated with lots of organizations and has worked with UNESCO for a number of years. This, she added, is the more reason why she was commissioned to assist Gambia in developing its TVET policy.

Dr Ayele assured PS Mendy of her office's readiness to address some of the challenges facing the sector, adding that they may not be able to address all but will try their best.

In welcoming her and entourage, Permanent Secretary Louis Moses Mendy applauded Dr. Ayele Adubra for her timely visit to his ministry, which he said, is geared towards having a good TVET policy put in place at MoBSE.

"TVET training is central to MoBSE policy and we are the sector responsible for the formation of young people by preparing them along their career so that when they grow up they would have an option as to what part they want to take in their professional career," PS Mendy told Dr. Adubra.

'There are 8 technical schools in the country and a new technical training center in Banjul meant for students and youths in the City and outside. We want them to be fully engaged in their lives rather than taking undesirable backway journey to Europe and a country that is not skilful wouldn't be progressive as expected," he explained further.

The event was attended by Director, Technical and Higher Education and PEO, Anthony G. Mendy and Fatou Janneh both at MoHERST and deputy project coordinate at UNESCO-KOICA project, Ms. Ndeban Joof-Ndong.

By Lamin B. Darboe

Information Officer, MoBSE

