Gambia: Focus On Tujereng Embraces Maiden AGM

Focus on Tujereng, a youth group in Tujereng recently held their first annual general meeting (AGM) at the village's CCF hall.
The AMG brought together stakeholders to select members who will steer the affairs of the group for the next two years.
Speaking at the Congress, new president of the association, Fabakary Marena, said it is important as youth to contribute to the development of their community in various sectors such as education, agriculture, health, society, culture and sports.
He said Focus on Tujereng is aimed at bringing youth together and engage them into meaningful corporations and support them to off the lights of corruption, nepotism, injustice and work towards the maintenance of the peace in the village.
Mr. Marena hailed young people, saying he hopes they would put their efforts in activities aimed at driving the development agenda of the village. He also thanked Tujereng VDC for their support.
Lamin Bojang, a representative of Tujereng Village Development Committee (VDC) called on youth to join hands to contribute their quota to the development of the village.
Below are members of Focus on Tujereng:
Fabakary Marena- president
Yaya Ndong -vice president and chairman of events committee,
Fatoumatta Sall -vice chairwoman
Alieu Jobe- Secretary General
Omar Trawally -Assistant secretary
Lamin Sanyang -Public Relations Officer
Salifu Faye -assistant Public Relations
Pa Jatta -treasurer
Famara Jabang- Assistant treasurer
Ebrima Ndong -Auditor
Sainey Joof- Head of organizing committee
