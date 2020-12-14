Gambia: Darboe Scores Late Equaliser for Macedonian Club

11 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambian midfielder, Dembo Darboe helped his North Macedonian side, FK Shkupi earned a 1-1 draw against Vadar during the week sixteen fixtures of the North Macedonian First Division League played at Trening Centar Petar Miloševski on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old scored the goal for his Cair-based side in the 89th minute of the second half just after Vadar took the lead through Darko Micevski in the 77th minute of the game.

Brikama-born player Dembo Darboe has now scored back-to-back goals for his side after scoring a hat-trick during FK Shkupi 3-1 away win over KF Pelister Bitola in their previous fixtures.

He has now registered 19 goals for Shkupi overall. Sixteen of those goals came this season in sixteen games.

Darboe also scored one goal in the Europa league after striking during their 2-1 UEFA Europa League qualifiers defeat to Nefti.

Dembo Darboe turned professional in 2019 after signing for the Macedonian top flight club from Senegalese side Ndiambour together with Pa Omar Jobe as both signed two-year contracts.

Darboe opened his account in the Macedonian league after scoring 12 league goals in two seasons for Senegalese side Ndiambour.

Shkupi maintain their second position in the Macedonian First Division League with 32 points, while Vadar are eighth with 21 points after 16 matches.

