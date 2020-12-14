Gambia Receives Maiden Flight for Tourists' Season

The Gambia on Wednesday received The Gambia Experience as the first maiden flight from destination UK, carrying 147 passengers.

The airbus was received on arrival by officials of The Gambia Tourism Board and The Gambia Experience, marking the beginning of the 2020-2021 tourists' season

Speaking to journalists shortly after the landing of the aircraft at the Banjul International Airport, Ousman Kebbeh, public relations officer at The Gambia Tourism Board who spoke on behalf of the director of GTBoard and the minister of Tourism, said their expectation was to see a very fruitful tourists' season, noting "this is just the beginning with 147 arrivals as we are informed by Gambia International Airline (GIA)."

"We are glad to support our stakeholders like The Gambia Experience and Discovery Tours for transporting them."

Oumie Ceesay, from The Gambia Experience, said it is unprecedented that "we have seen a maiden flight in December as we all know it's all as a result of covid-19. So we are glad that traveling in confident is improving.

Foday Bah, E-Marketing IT manager at The GTBoard, said The Gambia Tourism Board has plans to ensure that we promote the destination and one of that is, "we have designed a new marketing strategy that will help us after the covid for marketing the destination."