Gambia: GRA Meets GWCC to Strengthen Tax Compliance

The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) on Wednesday engaged The Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC) at a local hotel on a daylong tax seminar designed for strengthening tax compliance.

The forum was organised by the GRA's Compliance & Taxpayers Education Unit under the Directorate of Technical Services with support from UNDP-through Ministry of Finance Economic Affairs.

Declaring the forum open, Alhagie Saihou Denton, on behalf of the GRA commissioner general, expressed profound gratitude to the UNDP Economic Management Project under the Ministry of Finance & Economic Affairs for sponsoring the event.

He said the seminar is in accordance with GRA's Stakeholder Engagement Strategy to educate and sensitise stakeholders, taxpayers and the general public on tax policies, revenue laws and relevant tax administration matters.

He cited that GRA was cognizant of the fact of engaging stakeholders like The Gambia Women Chamber of Commerce (GWCC). According to him, stakeholders like GWCC can improve tax compliance as all the members of the chamber are engaged in economic ventures.

The seminar also discussed new tax reforms and highlighted challenges faced by GRA in the process of collecting the much-needed tax revenues for government.

"Today's seminar is of great importance as discussions will be centred on the Gambian tax system and regimes, taxpayer obligations and rights, tax revenue collection processes and procedures as well as challenges in revenue mobilisation. This forum will also avail participants the opportunity to express your concerns on issues related to taxation in The Gambia."

"Thus, I am quite hopeful and confident that this seminar will generate remarkable understanding about taxation in The Gambia. This is also expected to foster greater cooperation between GRA and the GWCC which will go a long way in promoting voluntary tax compliance."

"During the course of the deliberations therefore, I kindly urge you to make the sessions interactive by asking questions and participating fully in the discussions that will take place to enhance better understanding of tax issues and knowledge sharing."

For his part, chair of the GRA Board Madam Lucy M. Fye-Jagne, thanked the UNDP Economic Management Project under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affair for sponsoring the event.

She expressed appreciation to be part of that important tax seminar. She said to her that was one way of promoting a conducive environment for women to prosper through understanding their responsibility as prominent business people.

Beatrice Prom, Chief Executive Officer of GWCC, commended GRA and the UNDP through the Ministry of Finance for organising the tax seminar for the women of the chamber. She said that was one way of motivating and educating women to be tax compliant. She further urged the GRA to always embark on that kind of forum to better help women on tax compliance.

