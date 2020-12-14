Gambia: GWA Gets Clearance to Open Wrestling Season

11 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) has announced that after a consultation meeting with the National Sports Council (NSC), they have been given clearance from the NSC to open the 2020/2021 administrative wrestling season.

The Wrestling Association said in a press release that all clubs, managers, wrestlers, coaches and promoters that hold 2020/2021 licenses should pay half of their price for their 2020/2021 wrestling licenses due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All payments as always should be done through the association's account at GTBank. After the payment, the applicant should deliver the bank receipt to the secretariat," says The Gambia Wrestling Association.

Meanwhile, the association called on promoters that holds contract with wrestlers in the 2019/2020 wrestling season to immediately start working on dates and venues for their respective face-to-face (war-of-words) between two fighters.

Read the original article on The Point.

Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved.

