Somalia: PM Roble to Hold Talks With Puntland President Today

12 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble will hold talks with Puntland state leaders.

Roble, who arrived in Garowe Yesterday held a preliminary meeting with top Puntland officials, including the president and vice president Puntland.

The meeting was also attended by other officials from the administration and influential politicians from Puntland.

The meeting was a prelude to official meetings starting today in Garowe, the capital of Nugal region, which will focus on electoral issues and the concerns of the Puntland and Jubbaland administrations

The purpose of the trip is to eliminate State solution achieved disputes over elections in 2020 until the 2021's.

The Prime minister is also expected to visit Kismayo after he concludes his trip in Puntland.

Somalia is preparing hold elections this month but various underlying issues among them controversy surrounding the picking of electoral committee members have delayed the electoral process.

