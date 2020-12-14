Somalia: Somali Presidential Aspirant Meets Russian FM in Moscow

12 December 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre has met with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting was made public on Russian social media by the Russian Foreign Ministry and later confirmed by Hassan Ali Kheyre.

"I had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, we discussed the development in the Horn of Africa particularly in the socio-economic and political changes."

The meeting took place in Moscow, Russia, during a secret visit by former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Kheyre. It is believed that Kheyre is seeking support for his presidential campaign.

Russia has previously supported the Somali government but in recent years Russia's influence in Somalia has been relatively low.

Somalia's presidential election campaign is at a critical juncture as candidates seek international support, but in the past, Somali presidential candidates have sought support from Arab countries.

It is not yet clear the purpose of Kheire's trip to Russia, and what coincides with the country's election campaign, with Kheire as a presidential candidate.

Kheire had previously met with Lavrov during his time as prime minister.

