Botswana: Cricket Association Impart Skills to Pupils

Francistown — Botswana Cricket Association (BCA) in collaboration with Botswana National Sports Council (BNSC) held a mini cricket coaching skills for primary pupils targeting the standard six boys and girls.

The training programme held under the Re Ba Bona Ha initiative was hosted for the western and central primary schools in Francistown being Satellite, Maradu, Our Lady, Nyangabgwe, Monarch and Phatlogo primary schools.

BCA development officer (north), Clement Chipanga stated that cricket coaching skills was an inclusive programme where every child was allowed to stand his or her feet on the field.

He said besides imparting cricket skills amongst children, the idea of the programme was for children to have fun in a different way adding that they were bringing different dimension away from the school setting.

Furthermore, he said they also teach students life skills like discipline, teamwork and how to listen to the coaches when in the field of play.

Chipanga noted that they had introduced mini cricket skills in all 22 government primary schools in the city with training provided for both students and teachers. He said from the enthusiasm of children on the field, one could tell their love for the sports code emphasising that this could be enhanced through regular training to maintain some motivation.

The development officer said their vision was to see more children playing at the league level and having several matches to improve their quality of play.

For his part, BNSC sports development officer, Frederick Kebadiretse hailed the training noting that this year, it had been difficult to host events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said this year, it was the first time that the cricket coaching skills were held although the association usually host some mini-tournaments.

Source : BOPA