Liberia: EPS Regrets Incident

11 December 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The Executive Protection Service(EPS) has expressed profound regrets over an unfortunate incident which took place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 when one of the security vehicles in the Presidential convoy accidentally hit a man at the Catholic Junction area in Monrovia. The man is believed to be a supporter of the opposition Liberty Party.

A government statement said Thursday. It said, President George Manneh Weah has called LP Political Leader Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence and Chairman Senator Stephen Zargo to express his dismay and concern over the incident.

The President instructed Police Director Patrick Sudue to meet with the victim and his family in order to convey the sentiments of the office of the President, while initiating an investigation into the incident.

The victim was taken to the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville for medical treatment. Initial report is that his leg is broken.

The President has committed that all medical expenses will be borne by the government of Liberia.

The government, however, emphasizes that the situation was unintentional, and therefore admonishes everyone to refrain from impugning motives meant to stir up unwarranted political tension.

EPS Director Trokon Roberts has said drivers in the Presidential Convoy are under instructions to always exercise due caution.

