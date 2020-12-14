Malawi: MEC Commissioner Kunje Says Not Hiding - Police Wants Her for Endangering President Chakwera's Life

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) commissioner Linda Kunje has said she is not hiding and there is no need for Malawi Police to blow out of proportion that they are hunting to arrest her for allegedly obstructing President Lazarus Chakwera's convoy on Thursday.

Eastern Region Police spokesperson Joseph Sauka said Kunje defied traffic police orders to stop her vehicle paving way for Chakwera's convoy

The presidential convoy was heading to Zomba from Blantyre.

On Friday, police arrested Kunje's driver John Tewesa on the matter and Police said they raided Kunje's house in Lilongwe and hotels but could not find the MEC Commissioner.

Sauka said "Malawians of goodwill, who know commissioner Kunje's whereabouts should inform her that she is wanted by police."

Kunje, however, said the matter is being politicised and believes there is a political vendetta.

" I am not hiding," said Kunje.

The Commissioner said she has been working in the field for MEC assignments, and that "there is no need for manhunt" as if she is at large.

Police said they would slap Kunje and her driver Tewesa with charges of conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Sauka said Kunje's car endangered the president's life which could also be a treasonable offence.

But Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) which nominated Kunje to MEC, accused the Tonse Alliance government of an attempt to silence dissent.

Party spokesman Brown Mpinganjira said Kunje is being targeted together with her fellow DPP-sponsored MEC Commissioner Jean Mathenge.

Kunje and Mathanga were returned from the previous embattled commission that presided over the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections whose presidential election was nullified over irregularities.