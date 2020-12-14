Eritrea: Praiseworthy Select Potato Production

The farmers in Mendefera sub-zone that are engaged in cultivating select potato with the support of agricultural experts reported that they are collecting abundant harvest.

Indicating that two types of selected potato seeds have been distributed to exemplary farmers, Ms. Senait Abedom, vegetables and fruits development expert said that the farmers have been able to produce from 200 to 300 quintals of potatoes per hectare.

Pointing out that the select potato seeds have strong resistance to various diseases and pests, Ms. Senait said that the beneficiary farmers are expected to play due part in stabilizing the market.

The beneficiary farmers on their part expressed appreciation for the fertilizers and pesticides they were provided by the Ministry of Agriculture.

In Mendefera sub-zone, there are about 900 farmers engaged with vegetables and fruits cultivation.