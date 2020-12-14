Malawi: Lilongwe Archbishop Ziyaye Dies

Roman Catholic Archbishop for Lilongwe Diocese, Tarcisius Gervasio Ziyaye has died.

Ziyaye died on Monday morning, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said in a statement.

"Archbishop Ziyaye has passed on in the early hours of today, 14th December 2020 in Namibia where he was receiving medical treatment," the statement issued by ECM secretary general Fr Henry Saindi said.

A Catholic member in Lilongwe told Nyasa Times on Monday: "We have lost a great and gentle servant of the Catholic Church . Ziyaye will be greatly missed by all of us."

Archbishop Ziyaye, aged 67, was named an Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza by the late Pope John Paul II on November 26, 1991. He was consecrated and installed as Auxiliary Bishop on May 23, 1992.

Ziyaye was named Coadjutor Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lilongwe, Malawi by Pope John Paul II on May 4, 1993. He succeeded as Bishop of Lilongwe on November 11, 1994.

In 2000, he became the President of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi. He was named Metropolitan Archbishop of Blantyre by Pope John Paul II on January 23, 2001.

Ziyaye became the President of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (A.M.E.C.E.A.) in July 2008.

Catholic is an influential church in Malawi.