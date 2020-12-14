Malawi: Lilongwe Archbishop Ziyaye Dies

14 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

Roman Catholic Archbishop for Lilongwe Diocese, Tarcisius Gervasio Ziyaye has died.

Ziyaye died on Monday morning, the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) said in a statement.

"Archbishop Ziyaye has passed on in the early hours of today, 14th December 2020 in Namibia where he was receiving medical treatment," the statement issued by ECM secretary general Fr Henry Saindi said.

A Catholic member in Lilongwe told Nyasa Times on Monday: "We have lost a great and gentle servant of the Catholic Church . Ziyaye will be greatly missed by all of us."

Archbishop Ziyaye, aged 67, was named an Auxiliary Bishop of the Diocese of Dedza by the late Pope John Paul II on November 26, 1991. He was consecrated and installed as Auxiliary Bishop on May 23, 1992.

Ziyaye was named Coadjutor Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lilongwe, Malawi by Pope John Paul II on May 4, 1993. He succeeded as Bishop of Lilongwe on November 11, 1994.

In 2000, he became the President of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi. He was named Metropolitan Archbishop of Blantyre by Pope John Paul II on January 23, 2001.

Ziyaye became the President of the Association of Member Episcopal Conferences in Eastern Africa (A.M.E.C.E.A.) in July 2008.

Catholic is an influential church in Malawi.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.