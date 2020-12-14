Botswana: Fighters Bounce Back

Gaborone — Mogoditshane Fighters FC took a giant leap into the closely contested premier league after edging out the visiting Nico United 1-0 at the National Stadium on Saturday December 12.

A second half strike from entertaining youngster Tumo Kgosiedirang was enough to see the Samba Boys return to top flight soccer after more than 10 years in the second tier first division league.

A seemingly distraught Nico mentor Peter Mochina admitted in a post-match interview that his charges did not play well and it was a different ball game from the first leg played in Selebi Phikwe last week.

He said all they needed from the first leg 0-0 stalemate was an away goal but sadly the goal would not come as expected. The tactician said they would go back to the drawing board and map a way forward in an attempt to make a comeback.

His victorious counterpart Thaloba Nthaga said he was pleased with his boys who defeated a good opponent in Nico.

He said he was pleased that they managed to deal with Nico's game plan though they were poor on transition.

He was, however, glad that they managed to stay on the game, hit one back and jumped into the premier league.

Fighters made their intention clear from the first whistle with a couple of good runs inside the opponents' goal area but fluffed golden opportunities to break the deadlock.

Nico's goalminder Keolopile Tshimologo made a couple of good saves but was caught napping at times committing meaningless mistakes.

The visiting team took control of proceedings with their star midfielder Kudakwashe Tsvamuiso doing all the spade work.

They created better chances and had better combinations advancing towards Onneile Ditshito in Fighters' goal line.

Fighters counted on dispossessing their opponent and pumped the ball forward.

In the second half Nico nearly broke the ice but Motshwari Goitseone's glancing header was way off the mark.

Ditshito was once again called to action when he calmly collected a long cracker from outside the box.

Fighters' long ball play finally paid off when they were awarded a set piece just outside the box.

Kgosiedirang curled around the wall and struck the upright before the ball sunk into the net to secure his team's victory and entry into the premier league.

Source : BOPA