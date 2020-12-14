Somalia: Somali Military Convoy Hit By Roadside Bomb in Mogadishu

A military convoy transporting government forces came under a bomb attack in Mogadishu on Saturday morning, police and witnesses said.

The blast struck one army vehicle along Abdikasim street, a former president's residence near the busy K-4 junction, sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Police sealed off the scene and launched an investigation into the incident, which bore all the hallmarks of Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda's most powerful ally in East Africa.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as a result of the attack in the Somali capital, which comes amidst tightened security measures in place ahead of the polls.