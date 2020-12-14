Zimbabwe: Dembare Keen to Retain Chinani

DYNAMOS assistant coach Gift "Umbro" Muzadzi says the Glamour Boys have opened talks with goalkeeper Simba Chinani with a view to retain him.

The highly-rated goalkeeper is currently out of contract after his term ran out in June this year.

Chinani looked very much likely to move out of the country having impressed scouts in international trials facilitated by former CAPS United defender Charles Manjera in Harare late last year.

However, he couldn't make the grade when he was invited for assessment in Russia.

He then went for another trial stint with South African Premiership football returnees Moroka Swallows but again, he failed to impress. Chinani is currently in camp with the Warriors' Chan provisional squad which began last week.

And Muzadzi, who is mainly in charge of the goalkeeping department at DeMbare, said his team still needs Chinani's services.

"We need that guy (Chinani) back at the team. We have started engaging him and talks are progressing in a positive manner," said Muzadzi.

"His contract with us expired in June this year and we had initially resigned to losing him, especially to some European clubs and we had wanted him to really make it.

"After his return from Europe, he was invited for trials in South Africa where he has been a couple of weeks ago.

"We were actually hunting for a replacement since we thought he would make it.

"But indications are that he will be here at least in the near future. We definitely need his services at Dynamos.

"I head the goalkeeping department and I know for sure that section needs some reinforcement.

"We have two very good goalkeepers at the moment in Munyaradzi Dhiya and Taimon Mvula. We also have a youngster in the ranks and it's a very good department but we also need another goalkeeper to enhance depth.

"No doubt, Chinani is a good goalkeeper and that is the reason why he always gets national team call-ups.

"We have already started engaging him (Chinani) and I hope we will agree and have him back."

Chinani has as well shown some interest in going back to Dynamos although he has shown up at training just once after his return from that failed trial stint in South Africa.

The Glamour Boys had previously set their sights on signing Ngezi Platinum Stars 'keeper Nelson Chadya as a possible replacement to Chinani.

Chadya's contract with the Mhondoro-based team runs out at the end of this month but authorities at the ambitious club are understood to have tabled a lucrative offer for the keeper who is also in the Chan provisional squad.

Chadya himself was keen at joining Dynamos and reuniting with his former Ngezi mentor Tonderai Ndiraya who is now DeMbare's head coach.

But after learning of Chinani's imminent return, the rising star appears increasingly unwilling to board the Harare giants' ship.

"Yes, we wanted to sign Chadya (Nelson) because we had resigned to the fact that Chinani was leaving. We always need to have three good goalkeepers and that is the reason why we wanted to take Chadya on board. At the moment, we haven't reached an agreement with Chinani but we are confident he will elect to be with us," Muzadzi added.