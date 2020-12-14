Zimbabwe: 700 Farmers Receive Inputs

At least 700 smallholder farmers countrywide last week received agricultural inputs from a local Muslim humanitarian organisation, Dar al Salam, in conjunction with its German partners Muslimehelfen, as part of their efforts to boost food security at household level.

The inputs were distributed to households regardless of religious or political background.

A package for each household comprised 10 kilogrammes of maize seed, 50kg compound D and 50kg ammonium nitrate fertilisers.

Dar al Salam chairman Mr Agripa Kapuya, who handed over the inputs, said their humanitarian gesture was complementary to Government efforts of reducing the vulnerability of smallholder farming communities to food and nutrition insecurity, especially at a time of climate change and Covid-19.

He said the scheme was meant to enable smallholder farmers to become self-sufficient, as well as address nutritional requirements at household level.

"We do not live in isolation," said Mr Kapuya.

"Everyone, everywhere regardless of their political or religious background remains part of our lives, hence when the need to support our people arose, we chipped in."

Mr Kapuya warned farmers against abusing the inputs and those allocated by Government under Presidential Inputs Support Scheme.

"You must make sure that you put these inputs to good use," he said.

"We do not condone any forms of abuse on these inputs or those you receive from Government. We will be making a follow up to check on progress of your crops."

Mr Kapuya said climate change was negatively impacting on agricultural productivity advised farmers against delays in planting.

Recipients of inputs expressed gratitude to the two organisations.

"This is a welcome gesture. Obtaining these basic inputs has been difficult during these Covid-19 times," said Mr Waison Chaibu of Mt Darwin.

The two organisations are also running a monthly national orphans food scheme that is benefiting thousands of orphans countrywide.

In June, they availed a fund to assist women entrepreneurs whose businesses were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.