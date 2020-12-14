South Africa: SA Records 7 999 Covid-19 New Cases

14 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 7 999 new COVID-19 cases while 170 more people lost their lives, bringing the country's total tally to 860 964 and the COVID-19 death toll to 23 276.

The Eastern Cape recorded 94 deaths, Free State 11, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 54.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape had 148 528 positive cases, Free State 59 818, Gauteng 245 360, KwaZulu-Natal 141 372, Limpopo 19 303, Mpumalanga 32 297, North West 35 703, Northern Cape 23 732.

Recoveries now stand at 761 011 while a cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation there are 70 461 926 confirmed cases with 1 599 704 deaths worldwide.

With the cases rising in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight on developments in relation to the country's response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings that took place on Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President's Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The exact time of the President's address will be announced later today.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms accessible to South Africans and international audiences.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.