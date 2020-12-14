South Africa: SA Records 7 999 Covid-19 New Cases

South Africa has recorded 7 999 new COVID-19 cases while 170 more people lost their lives, bringing the country's total tally to 860 964 and the COVID-19 death toll to 23 276.

The Eastern Cape recorded 94 deaths, Free State 11, Gauteng 3, Kwa-Zulu Natal 4, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 54.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers that treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape had 148 528 positive cases, Free State 59 818, Gauteng 245 360, KwaZulu-Natal 141 372, Limpopo 19 303, Mpumalanga 32 297, North West 35 703, Northern Cape 23 732.

Recoveries now stand at 761 011 while a cumulative total of 5 859 178 tests have been completed with 39 423 new tests conducted since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation there are 70 461 926 confirmed cases with 1 599 704 deaths worldwide.

With the cases rising in the country, President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation tonight on developments in relation to the country's response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The address follows meetings that took place on Sunday 13 December 2020, of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President's Coordinating Council (PCC), and a special sitting of Cabinet.

The exact time of the President's address will be announced later today.

The address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms accessible to South Africans and international audiences.