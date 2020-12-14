Africa: AfCFTA - NAFDAC Harps On Adherence to Best Practices

As the world awaits the full implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has called on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country to embrace best practices as well as ensure that they have Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Satisfactory Analysis Report (SAR) for their products.

The GMP and SAR will position local manufacturers to take competitive advantage of the nation's involvement in the continental trade agreement and help in reducing the number of Nigerian made products that have been rejected internationally.

Speaking during an exhibition for Made-in-Nigeria products and local contents, with the theme, 'Source Locally, Sell Globally,' held in Lagos, recently, the Director, NAFDAC Port Inspection Directorate Yaba, Prof. Adebayo Samson, said in view of the AfCFTA, it behooves on every SME thinking about selling globally to ensure their products fully meet all necessary standards.

Represented by the Assistant Chief Regulatory Officer, NAFDAC Port Inspection Directorate Yaba, Mr. Christopher Edem, at the event organised by the Association of Titan Entrepreneurs, he urged Nigerian youths engaged in production activities to position for the benefit that would emanate from the continental trade pact.

If fully implemented, according to World Bank, it is estimated to boost regional income by seven per cent or $450 billion speeding up wage growth for women and lifting 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035.

He said, "With a good GMP and SAR local manufacturers will not have their products been rejected. Because globally, GMP is used to measure standards for products, when you have this, your products can compete all over the world and this involves structure, documentation and products."

He, however, noted that those engaged in manufacturing activities must ensure they do not compromise standards as most tend to lower standards once they have completed their registration process.

"The agency has been revolutionised to meet its mandates towards safeguarding public health and is ready to assist those seeking to export in line with government efforts of making youths employed."

The exhibition, which saw over 28 local vendors displaying their products, was part of the Next Titan Nigeria Season seven television reality show task for housemates for the N10 million and a car star prize.

This year's competition with the theme: "The Unstoppable," is searching for business ideas that are immune to any pandemic, innovation that are expected to break boundaries and technologies that can survive any lockdown.