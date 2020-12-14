South Africa: Call to Be Safe On the Roads

14 December 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to remain vigilant on the roads during this festive season following three major crashes this past weekend.

"They are urged to choose daytime driving and to keep their lights on at all times. Motorists are also warned to refrain from speeding and from driving under the influence of alcohol," RTMC said on Sunday.

Nineteen people lost their lives during three accidents in the Free State, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

"A major crash where a single vehicle overturned occurred on Saturday, at approximately 8:10pm on the R719, 2 kilometres from Bultfontein towards Welkom in the Free State Province," RTMC said.

Five persons were confirmed dead at the scene and a survivor was rushed to Hoopstad Hospital.

Reports indicate that a bakkie overturned when the driver lost control and veered off the road.

Another major crash occurred on Saturday at about 4pm on the R521 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The crash involved a minibus taxi claiming seven lives. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Another crash involving two sedans occurred on Sunday at approximately 4am on the R45 outside Hopefield in the Western Cape.

"One vehicle carried five adult occupants whilst the other carried seven occupants (three adults and four children). This accident claimed five lives and seven people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage," RTMC said.

A Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player also died when the driver of his car lost control and crashed in Kempton Park.

Another occupant in the car died on the scene. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.