South Africa: Call to Be Safe On the Roads

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists to remain vigilant on the roads during this festive season following three major crashes this past weekend.

"They are urged to choose daytime driving and to keep their lights on at all times. Motorists are also warned to refrain from speeding and from driving under the influence of alcohol," RTMC said on Sunday.

Nineteen people lost their lives during three accidents in the Free State, Limpopo and the Western Cape.

"A major crash where a single vehicle overturned occurred on Saturday, at approximately 8:10pm on the R719, 2 kilometres from Bultfontein towards Welkom in the Free State Province," RTMC said.

Five persons were confirmed dead at the scene and a survivor was rushed to Hoopstad Hospital.

Reports indicate that a bakkie overturned when the driver lost control and veered off the road.

Another major crash occurred on Saturday at about 4pm on the R521 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The crash involved a minibus taxi claiming seven lives. The cause of the crash is still unknown.

Another crash involving two sedans occurred on Sunday at approximately 4am on the R45 outside Hopefield in the Western Cape.

"One vehicle carried five adult occupants whilst the other carried seven occupants (three adults and four children). This accident claimed five lives and seven people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage," RTMC said.

A Mamelodi Sundowns soccer player also died when the driver of his car lost control and crashed in Kempton Park.

Another occupant in the car died on the scene. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.