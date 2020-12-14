Nigeria: 'I'm in a State of Shock', Says Father of Girl Raped Multiple Times By Bandits

Father of girl raped multiple times by bandits in a viral video, Kabir Ibrahim, wept over the dehumanizing treatment, and called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, to bulldoze forests used as a hideout, and also treat insecurity with urgency.

Ibrahim who hails from Faskari, southern part of Katsina State bordering Zamfara State told Vanguard that if this government fails to carry out serious defoliation of the forests in North West, North East and parts of North Central there cannot be security of lives and property in bandits and insurgency affected states in the Northern part of the country.

He said: "I come from Faskari the Southern most part of Katsina State bordering Zamfara State in the North West of Nigeria.

"The lady in the video is my daughter so I am personally involved in this unfolding drama.

"I am in a state of shock and despair especially that I encouraged her to vote this Government into power.

"I would have resigned my appointment upon watching the dastardly act in the video if I held any appointment at least to show my displeasure at the state of affairs.

"I am not calling on the President to resign but asking him to redouble his effort to restore security in Nigeria especially in the North West and North East where Insecurity has taken its toll.

"In the North East, this mayhem has been lingering for upward of 11 years while in the North West it's been on for nearly five years.

"I looked forward to the end of it all at the onset of the administration because the President is a retired General with a lot of experience in warfare having fought Nigeria's civil war and served as commander-in-chief among other things before being elected.

"I am slightly disappointed that it is not happening but hopeful still that it could happen if the following decisions are taken immediately."

He further stated that, "Reinvigorate the security management Architecture by injecting new blood into it because there is apparent fatigue right now.

"Defoliate and sectorially bulldoze all the forests in the regions affected by banditry in the North East and North West and some parts of the North Central.

"Suspend all development projects and concentrate on the restoration of security forthwith. Declare a state of emergency in the severely affected regions.

"Recall all the reservists who are still able to beef up the security services for the state of emergency period.

"Convene a Council of State meeting to get all the past leaders, the traditional leaders of the country to commit to the restoration of security.

"Reinvigorate the Federal executive council by appointing fresh and strong persons to manage the affairs of the various Ministries and MDAs."

Vanguard News Nigeria