South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Launches Water Project to Benefit Kuranta and Sekhiming Villages

press release

Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has launch the Sand Water Extraction project in Mopani District Municipality to benefit the communities of Kuranta and Sekhiming Villages under the Local Municipalities of Greater Letaba and Greater Giyani.

Limpopo has been one of the Provinces which have experienced severe droughts over the past years living communities without safe drinking water.

The launch of this project is expected to bring the much needed relief to the affected communities.

"I am grateful for all the cooperation my agency has received from the two spheres of government here in Limpopo. This is a solution for rural areas struggling with water. We are looking for any solution that can be found to service the needs of our people. Without water there is no life", said Minister Sisulu.

Minister thanked the Interim Board of Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) under the leadership of Interim Chairperson Mr Joe Mathebula for their sterling leadership in ensuring that water is provided to the drought areas of Limpopo.

Prior to the launch of the Sand Water Abstraction project Minister Sisulu had a meeting with various stakeholders of Vhembe District Municipality where issues of water reticulation from Nandoni Dam and compensation of the families that were affected by the building of the said dam were discussed.

During the meeting Minister Sisulu made it clear that Nandoni Dam must provide water to its immediate villages before being to other villages and towns.

Minister was accompanied by Limpopo MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), Executive Mayors of Mopani District Municipality, Cllr Shayi, and Executive Mayors of Greater Letaba and Giyani Local Municipalities, Cllrs Matlou and Shayi amongst others.