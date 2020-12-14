Uganda: EC Summons Bobi, Amuriat Over Processions, Mass Rallies

11 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

The Electoral Commission has summoned National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidates, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Patrick Amuriat respectively, for alleged persistent breach of the electoral guidelines and standard operating procedures to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama who is also the returning officer for presidential elections, accuses Bobi Wine and Amuriat of ignoring the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by holding processions and mass rallies thus putting the lives of Ugandans at risk o the spread of Coronavirus.

The two presidential candidates are required to appear before EC on Monday (December 14, 2020) at 11am to defend themselves and also forge a way forward.

"Inspite of what the commission communicated in the stated press communications on the matter, you have continued to ignore and /or neglected observing the standard operating procedures by holding mass rallies and processions, contrary to established guidelines thereby risking the lives of the people. In the process this has resulted into unwarranted occasional confrontations with security personnel," Justice Byabakama said in a letter dated December 10, 2020.

Mr Kyagulanyi is accused of holding rallies Iganga on November 17, 2020 and Koboko on December 8, 2020, among others and holding processions en route to his campaign venues.

Mr Amuriat on the other hand is accused of holding mass rallies in Mbarara on November 17 and 18, 2020 among other areas and also holding processions en route to his campaign venues.

Justice Byabakama said all presidential candidates were required to adhere to SOPs in order to protect the citizens from Covid-19 infection.

The ministry of health on Thursday registered 671 new Covid-19 infections as total number of confirmed cases rose to 25, 730.

The ministry officials also said one person had succumbed to the virus as number of confirmed virus fatalities rose to 220.

At least 9,605 who previously tested positive with the virus have recovered since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Don't Miss
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Ethiopia PM's Battle for Control Comes at Huge Cost to Country
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Morocco, Israel Normalise Ties As U.S. Shifts on Western Sahara
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.