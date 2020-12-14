Uganda: EC Summons Bobi, Amuriat Over Processions, Mass Rallies

The Electoral Commission has summoned National Unity Platform (NUP) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidates, Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine and Patrick Amuriat respectively, for alleged persistent breach of the electoral guidelines and standard operating procedures to control the spread of Coronavirus.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama who is also the returning officer for presidential elections, accuses Bobi Wine and Amuriat of ignoring the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by holding processions and mass rallies thus putting the lives of Ugandans at risk o the spread of Coronavirus.

The two presidential candidates are required to appear before EC on Monday (December 14, 2020) at 11am to defend themselves and also forge a way forward.

"Inspite of what the commission communicated in the stated press communications on the matter, you have continued to ignore and /or neglected observing the standard operating procedures by holding mass rallies and processions, contrary to established guidelines thereby risking the lives of the people. In the process this has resulted into unwarranted occasional confrontations with security personnel," Justice Byabakama said in a letter dated December 10, 2020.

Mr Kyagulanyi is accused of holding rallies Iganga on November 17, 2020 and Koboko on December 8, 2020, among others and holding processions en route to his campaign venues.

Mr Amuriat on the other hand is accused of holding mass rallies in Mbarara on November 17 and 18, 2020 among other areas and also holding processions en route to his campaign venues.

Justice Byabakama said all presidential candidates were required to adhere to SOPs in order to protect the citizens from Covid-19 infection.

The ministry of health on Thursday registered 671 new Covid-19 infections as total number of confirmed cases rose to 25, 730.

The ministry officials also said one person had succumbed to the virus as number of confirmed virus fatalities rose to 220.

At least 9,605 who previously tested positive with the virus have recovered since March this year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.