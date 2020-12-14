Zimbabwe: Journos Form Health Organisation

14 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Journalists in Harare have established a Health and Wellness Information Trust (HWIT), with the aim of promoting and empowering writers and communities with health and fitness information.

HWIT is a new initiative in the country's journalism field and comes at a time reporters need training on reporting on Covid-19, religious and traditional ways of staying away from diseases.

HWIT's executive director and former ZBC journalist Garikai Chaunza said their focus was on encouraging and promoting sustainable ethical, professional and effective coverage and reportage of health and wellness in the media.

"It is our desire that we empower journalists, media training institutions and communities with accurate information on health and wellness related issues," he said.

HWIT would open offices in all the provincial capitals which would be manned by journalists with a passion for promoting health and wellness.

Zimbabwe Union Of Journalists secretary general Foster Dongozi is founder and consultant for HWIT.

Other members are Martha Tholana (advisor), Thabani Dube (operations director), Lynette Manzini (programmes director) and Edna Chirimamombe (human resources director).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

