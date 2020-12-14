Zimbabwe: Zim Seeks Deeper Relations With Guinea

14 December 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Africa Moyo in Conakry, Guinea

VICE President Kembo Mohadi arrived here yesterday for the inauguration of Guinea President Alpha Conde, and will take advantage of the visit to seek deeper bilateral relations with the country.

He was welcomed at the Conakry Gbessia International Airport by Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Senegal James Maridadi, who also covers Guinea, and the host country's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mamadi Toure.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for tomorrow.

In an interview after a closed door meeting with Ambassador Maridadi and Minister Toure, VP Mohadi said: "The purpose of this visit is to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, which is going to take place on Tuesday.

"We are definitely going to touch on a number of bilaterals. Our Ambassador (Maridadi) is here, even though he is resident in Senegal. He also deals with this place.

"So (in the closed door meeting), they were telling me how the elections went; (and) they were declared free and fair by the AU (African Union) and Ecowas and everything is okay."

President Conde romped to victory in the October elections with 59,5 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader, Cellou Dalein Diallo, a former prime minister and main rival, joined other opposition candidates in alleging irregularities in the official poll results.

However, the constitutional court threw out the allegations of fraud.

Constitutional court president Mohamed Lamine Bangoura ruled that no evidence of irregularities was produced.

The court then declared President Conde the winner.

Read the original article on The Herald.

